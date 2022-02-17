Kremlin says Russian military withdrawal will take time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kremlin said Thursday that Russia's withdrawal of forces from around Ukraine would take place over an extended period, after reports of Moscow's military drawdown drew scepticism from Kyiv's allies.

"This is a process that will take some time," the Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, after Moscow earlier announced two separate pullbacks following drills that raised fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.