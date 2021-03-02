UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Sanctions Against Russia Do Not 'achieve Goals'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin says sanctions against Russia do not 'achieve goals'

Moscow, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Tuesday that Western sanctions against Russia are ineffective, following reports the European Union and the United States are preparing new penalties against Moscow over Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"Those who continue to depend on these measures should probably give it some thought: are they achieving some goal by continuing such a policy?" spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "The answer will be obvious: such a policy does not achieve its goals."

