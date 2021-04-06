Kremlin says Ukraine NATO membership would only 'worsen' situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Tuesday that NATO membership for Ukraine would only "worsen the situation" in its war-torn east, stressing that people living there do not want Kiev to join the Western bloc.

"We very much doubt that this will help Ukraine settle its domestic problem," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "From our point of view, it will only worsen the situation."