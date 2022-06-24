UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Ukraine's EU Candidacy Is A 'domestic' European Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Kremlin said Friday the European Union's decision to grant pro-Western Ukraine, where Russia is conducting a military campaign, official EU candidate status was a "domestic" matter.

"These are domestic European affairs. It is very important for us that all these processes do not bring more problems to us and more problems in the relations of these countries with us," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Speaking of Moscow's relations with the European Union, he said that it would be "very difficult to spoil them further".

Russia's relations with the West have been in tatters since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine, triggering a barrage of sanctions.

Speaking of Moldova -- which was also granted EU candidate status this week -- Peskov said the ex-Soviet country "wants to become European more than the Europeans themselves".

"It seems to them that the more anti-Russian they seem, the more Europeans should like them," he added.

