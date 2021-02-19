UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says US Gesture On Iran Deal 'a Good Thing'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin says US gesture on Iran deal 'a good thing'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Russia said Friday that Washington's move to reverse symbolic steps taken against Tehran by former US president Donald Trump was a step in the right direction towards salvaging the Iran nuclear deal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "a refusal to call for sanctions is a good thing," but said more work was needed and that "it is the restoration of the JCPOA regime that is important," referring to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as the Iran deal is formally known.

