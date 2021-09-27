UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Wants 'continuity' In Ties With Germany

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Kremlin says wants 'continuity' in ties with Germany

Moscow, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Monday it hoped for "continuity" in Moscow's ties with Berlin, after Germany was bracing for a period of political instability in the wake of a general election.

"Of course, we count on continuity in our bilateral relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that while there are disagreements between the countries, "we are united by an understanding that problems can and should be solved only through dialogue."

