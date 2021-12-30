Kremlin says wants to resolve US-Russia tensions through 'talks'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Moscow wants to resolve its differences with Washington through talks, just hours ahead of a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Joe Biden Thursday.

"We are in the mood for a conversation, this is what we want," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "We believe that only through talks is it possible to solve all the immediate problems that we have in abundance between us."