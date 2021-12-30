UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Wants To Resolve US-Russia Tensions Through 'talks'

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 05:20 PM

Kremlin says wants to resolve US-Russia tensions through 'talks'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Moscow wants to resolve its differences with Washington through talks, just hours ahead of a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Joe Biden Thursday.

"We are in the mood for a conversation, this is what we want," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "We believe that only through talks is it possible to solve all the immediate problems that we have in abundance between us."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

PCB successfully delivered 267 domestic matches in ..

PCB successfully delivered 267 domestic matches in 2021

1 minute ago
 Destitute heir of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafa ..

Destitute heir of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar demands ownership of New Deh ..

9 minutes ago
 No decision yet about Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Wah ..

No decision yet about Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz: Chief Selector

28 minutes ago
 Expo in a Week: Festive environment during Christm ..

Expo in a Week: Festive environment during Christmas, New Year

30 minutes ago
 ETPB retrieves 300-acre land

ETPB retrieves 300-acre land

3 minutes ago
 ICRC builds new rehabilitation center in southern ..

ICRC builds new rehabilitation center in southern Afghanistan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.