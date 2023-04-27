UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Welcomes Any Ukraine Peace Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Kremlin said on Thursday it welcomed any attempt to end the Ukrainian conflict, a day after the leaders of China and Ukraine had their first call since the offensive.

"We are ready to welcome anything that can bring forward the end of the conflict in Ukraine and the achievement of Russia's goals," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As for the very fact of communication, this is the sovereign matter of these countries," Peskov added.

The one-hour discussion between the leaders of China and Ukraine on Wednesday reportedly included Xi advocating peace negotiations.

In March, Xi travelled to Moscow for a summit with Putin and the two leaders agreed to deepen their partnership.

