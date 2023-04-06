Close
Kremlin Sees No Prospect Of Chinese Mediation On Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Moscow, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Kremlin on Thursday said it saw no "prospect" for China to mediate the Ukraine conflict and that it had "no other way" than to press on with its offensive.

The comments came as French President Emmanuel Macron was in Beijing to try to dissuade China from supporting Moscow's campaign.

"Undoubtedly, China has a very effective and commanding potential for mediation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"But the situation with Ukraine is complex, so far there are no prospects for a political settlement," he said.

He was asked about China's potential role of mediator after Macron told Chinese leader Xi Jinping he was counting on him to "bring Russia to its senses".

"At the moment, there are no other ways for us aside from the continuation of the special military operation," Peskov also said, using the Kremlin term for its offensive.

President Putin meanwhile met the leaders of four Ukrainian regions -- Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson -- that he claimed to have annexed despite never fully controlling.

"Our goal is to push (Ukraine's forces) back to a distance where they won't be able to inflict any damage on us," he said.

The televised talks otherwise bore a striking resemblance to Putin's usual meetings with the heads of other Russian regions.

The leaders made a point of discussing snowfall, gas distribution and vegetable storage, with almost no mention of the armed conflict.

