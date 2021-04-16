UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Urges Macron, Merkel To Ease Ukraine's 'provocations'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin urges Macron, Merkel to ease Ukraine's 'provocations'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Kremlin on Friday called on French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to encourage Ukraine to observe ceasefire agreements in its conflict with pro-Russian separatists.

The German and French leaders should communicate to the Ukrainian leadership the "need to decisively stop any provocative actions on the contact line and emphasise the need for an unconditional observance of the ceasefire regime," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

