Kremlin Vows No Cut In Gas Supplies To EU Despite Belarus Threat
Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:20 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Russia said Friday it will continue supplying gas to Europe after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to cut off deliveries in response to possible sanctions over a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border.
"The reliability of Russia as a supplier under current and future contracts is beyond doubt," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Lukashenko did not coordinate his statement with Moscow.