Kremlin vows no cut in gas supplies to EU despite Belarus threat

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Russia said Friday it will continue supplying gas to Europe after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to cut off deliveries in response to possible sanctions over a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border.

"The reliability of Russia as a supplier under current and future contracts is beyond doubt," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Lukashenko did not coordinate his statement with Moscow.