UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Vows No Cut In Gas Supplies To EU Despite Belarus Threat

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin vows no cut in gas supplies to EU despite Belarus threat

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Russia said Friday it will continue supplying gas to Europe after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to cut off deliveries in response to possible sanctions over a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border.

"The reliability of Russia as a supplier under current and future contracts is beyond doubt," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Lukashenko did not coordinate his statement with Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Threatened Border Gas

Recent Stories

UAE announces 72 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 72 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

6 minutes ago
 GCU awards three PhD degrees

GCU awards three PhD degrees

9 minutes ago
 Bulgaria holds third vote amid coronavirus onslaug ..

Bulgaria holds third vote amid coronavirus onslaught

9 minutes ago
 Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castr ..

Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castro's Cuba

12 minutes ago
 Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay ..

Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay away from smoking: Gen Kiani

12 minutes ago
 Germany Launching Free COVID-19 Tests for Citizens ..

Germany Launching Free COVID-19 Tests for Citizens as Cases Surge - Acting Healt ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.