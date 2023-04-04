Kremlin warns of 'countermeasures' over Finland NATO membership

Moscow, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Kremlin on Tuesday branded Finland's NATO membership an "assault on our security" and said it would take countermeasures.

"The Kremlin believes that this is the latest aggravation of the situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The expansion of NATO is an assault on our security and Russia's national interests," he added.

"And this forces us to take countermeasures... in tactical and strategic terms." He did not provide further details.

Finland becomes the 31st member of NATO on Tuesday, in a historic strategic shift provoked by Moscow's conflict with Ukraine.