Kremlin will not 'declare position' ahead of Ukraine talks: spokesman

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kremlin said it would not declare its official position ahead of talks with a Ukrainian delegation on Monday as Moscow's assault against Ukraine went into a fifth day.

"I suggest we wait for the talks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "I would not declare any negotiating positions and so on."