UrduPoint.com

Kriechmayr Wins Wengen Downhill After Controversial Covid Ruling

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Kriechmayr wins Wengen downhill after controversial Covid ruling

Wengen, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr made the most of a controversial bending of the Covid-19 rules by alpine skiing's ruling body to win the men's World Cup downhill at Wengen on Saturday.

Kriechmayr denied Switzerland's Beat Feuz a fourth win on the mythic Lauberhorn slope by thirty-four hundredths of a second.

But the Austrian was only in the line-up after a crucial intervention by organisers the FIS.

After a positive coronavirus test the world downhill and super-G champion emerged from isolation on Wednesday, too late for training runs on Monday and Tuesday for the longest race of the World Cup season.

Taking part in the two warm-ups is obligatory to compete in the downhill races.

But Kierchmayr raced in Wednesday's super-G, finishing ninth and on Thursday night the FIS intervened and ruled he could start Friday's downhill where he came in 12th.

On Saturday, he prevailed with a time of 2min 26.09sec to beat Feuz and Italian Dominik Paris who came in third at .44sec.

Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde followed up Friday's win with 7th, .98s adrift.

The overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt narrowly missed the podium finishing just .02s behind Paris in fourth.

Related Topics

World Paris Alpine Switzerland From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

1 hour ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

1 hour ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

1 hour ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

1 hour ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

1 hour ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.