Kristoffersen Sidelined After Motocross Accident

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 08:01 PM

Kristoffersen sidelined after motocross accident

Paris, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Norway's world and Olympic medal-winning slalom specialist Henrik Kristoffersen has been sidelined for six weeks after fracturing his fibula in a motocross accident, his Rossignol team said Friday.

"It is a fracture of the lower end of the fibula, which does not require surgery," the team said.

"He must remain immobilised for six weeks without training."Kristoffersen, who won Olympic slalom bronze in 2014 and giant slalom silver in 2018, sustained the injury in Austria, where he lives for a part of the year. He will likely return to Norway for further examinations.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

