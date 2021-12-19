UrduPoint.com

Kristoffersen Wins Alta Badia Giant Slalom

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

Kristoffersen wins Alta Badia giant slalom

Alta Badia, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Henrik Kristoffersen claimed the honours in Sunday's alpine skiing World Cup giant slalom after a rapid second run which allowed him to hold off pre-race favourite Marco Odermatt.

Norway's Kristoffersen won his first giant slalom race of the season after a combined time of two minutes, 25.04sec to finish top of the pile in Italy after sitting seventh following his first run.

He was 0.31sec ahead of Odermatt, who sits first in the standings for the giant slalom -- over 100 points ahead of Kristoffersen -- and the overall race for the crystal globe.

Switzerland's Odermatt, 24, is aiming for his first World Cup title and sits on 533 points in the overall standings, 128 points in front of Matthias Mayer.

Mathieu Faivre, who topped the times in the first run, disappointed in his bid to claim a third World Cup win of his career, placing 1.26sec back in 16th at the end of the race.

One place above Faivre was his countryman Alexis Pinturault, who sits third in the giant slalom standings after finishing over a second off the pace.

Related Topics

World Alpine Italy Sunday Top Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of ..

Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

16 minutes ago
 WCO praises Abu Dhabi Customs&#039; practices in h ..

WCO praises Abu Dhabi Customs&#039; practices in human resource management

31 minutes ago
 Social responsibility initiatives in Dubai surpass ..

Social responsibility initiatives in Dubai surpass AED3 billion in value in 2020 ..

31 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution is independent a ..

National Human Rights Institution is independent and operates based on Paris Pri ..

46 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, Aqaba Development Corporation sign ..

AD Ports Group, Aqaba Development Corporation sign agreement for tourism and mar ..

46 minutes ago
 WGS launches new report on &#039;Improving Public ..

WGS launches new report on &#039;Improving Public Service as a Career of Choice& ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.