Kristoffersen wins Alta Badia giant slalom

Alta Badia, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Henrik Kristoffersen claimed the honours in Sunday's alpine skiing World Cup giant slalom after a rapid second run which allowed him to hold off pre-race favourite Marco Odermatt.

Norway's Kristoffersen won his first giant slalom race of the season after a combined time of two minutes, 25.04sec to finish top of the pile in Italy after sitting seventh following his first run.

He was 0.31sec ahead of Odermatt, who sits first in the standings for the giant slalom -- over 100 points ahead of Kristoffersen -- and the overall race for the crystal globe.

Switzerland's Odermatt, 24, is aiming for his first World Cup title and sits on 533 points in the overall standings, 128 points in front of Matthias Mayer.

Mathieu Faivre, who topped the times in the first run, disappointed in his bid to claim a third World Cup win of his career, placing 1.26sec back in 16th at the end of the race.

One place above Faivre was his countryman Alexis Pinturault, who sits third in the giant slalom standings after finishing over a second off the pace.