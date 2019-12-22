UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kristoffersen Wins Alta Badia Giant Slalom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:50 PM

Kristoffersen wins Alta Badia giant slalom

Alta Badia, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Reigning world champion Henrik Kristoffersen held his nerve to snatch victory in the men's giant slalom in Alta Badia on Sunday, a result that saw him go atop the overall World Cup standings.

The 25-year-old, who is also the current Olympic silver medallist in GS, clocked a combined total of 1min 57.33sec, with France's Cyprien Sarrazin laying down the fastest second leg to claim second spot, at 0.31sec.

Slovenia's Zan Kranjec rounded out the podium in third, as he had done in the 2017/18 season.

Kristoffersen led home a squadron of Norwegians, four others finishing in the top 11 including Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen, the first leg leader who eventually finished in 11th after a disappointing second leg.

Fancied French racer Alexis Pinturault, who won last weekend's slalom at Val d'Isere, came in joint eighth, at 0.92sec.

Pinturault now stands third in the overall World Cup standings, behind Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr, the winner in Friday's Val Gardena super-G, and Kristoffersen, whose 100pts for the Alta Badia victory saw him rocket to 343pts, 31pts ahead of the Austrian.

Related Topics

World France Alta Austria Sunday Silver Olympics Top

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

2 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

2 hours ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.