UrduPoint.com

Kruis Bows Out With Top 14 Stars For The Barbarians Against England

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Kruis bows out with Top 14 stars for the Barbarians against England

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :George Kruis will make one last appearance at Twickenham after being named in a Barbarians XV dominated by players from France's Top 14 for Sunday's non-cap international against England.

Barbarians boss Fabien Galthie, the France head coach, had already named Les Bleus' Charles Ollivon as captain for a match that will act as a warm-up for England's three-Test tour of Australia next month.

But Ollivon will be joined by 13 more Top 14 players in the starting side, with the only player from outside the French top-flight in the run-on XV former England lock Kruis, who will retire after this game.

Kruis, who won 45 England caps from 2014-20, has spent the last two years with Japanese club Saitama Wild Knights.

The 32-year-old is reunited in a second row alongside Australia's Will Skelton, a former team-mate at English giants Saracens now currently playing at newly-crowned European champions La Rochelle.

Six Nations champions France provide 10 players in a starting XV also featuring Fiji's Levani Botia and the Georgia duo of Beka Gigashvili and Davit Niniashvili, all of whom play their club rugby in France.

- 'Barbarians with a French accent' - "We have 19 French players, so we are the British Barbarians with a French accent!" Galthie said Thursday. "We have a good balance of very young players and experienced players." He added he was looking forward to seeing 2019 World Cup finalist Kruis and Skelton line up together.

"It is like a present for George because they played at Saracens years ago," Galthie said.

"It is a nice story." Barbarians officials will be desperate for the game to go ahead after a pair of embarrassing call-offs scuppered their last two men's matches at Twickenham.

A scheduled fixture against England in October 2020 was called off two days in advance after it emerged that 13 Barbarians players had broken Covid-19 protocols, while November's game with Samoa was abandoned on the morning of the game following a virus outbreak.

Sunday's match will also be the first for the invitational side since the death of Wales fly-half great Phil Bennett at the age of 73 was announced last week.

It was Bennett's side-stepping brilliance deep in his own 22 that initiated arguably the greatest try in rugby union history during a 1973 win for the Barbarians over New Zealand in Cardiff, with half-back partner Gareth Edwards completing a length-of-the-field move.

Barbarians team to play England (15-1) Max Spring (FRA); Damien Penaud (FRA), Virimi Vakatawa (FRA), Levani Botia (FIJ), Davit Niniashvili (GEO); Antoine Hastoy (FRA), Baptiste Couilloud (FRA); Yoan Tanga (FRA), Charles Ollivon (FRA, capt), Dylan Cretin (FRA); Will Skelton (AUS), George Kruis (ENG); Beka Gigashvili (GEO), Pierre Bourgarit (FRA), Jean-Baptiste Gros (FRA)Replacements: Danny Priso (FRA), Christopher Tolofua (FRA), Sipili Falatea (FRA), Thomas Lavault (FRA), Nolann Le Garrec (FRA), Louis Carbonel (FRA), Sekou Macalou (FRA), Tani Vili (FRA)Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)

Related Topics

World Australia France Young Nice La Rochelle George Tanga Cardiff Wales Pierre Georgia Samoa Fiji Turkish Lira October November Sunday 2019 2020 All From Top Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka v Australia second ODI scoreboard

Sri Lanka v Australia second ODI scoreboard

10 minutes ago
 Mini Sports Complex & Futsal Grounds' work complet ..

Mini Sports Complex & Futsal Grounds' work completed under Quetta Package: Commi ..

10 minutes ago
 2 kids drown in Sidhnai canal while playing

2 kids drown in Sidhnai canal while playing

10 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor CUVAS seeks governor's help to get ..

Vice Chancellor CUVAS seeks governor's help to get missing facilities

20 minutes ago
 IPE of WUM completes, committee finalizes report

IPE of WUM completes, committee finalizes report

20 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.