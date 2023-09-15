Open Menu

KSAA Launches 'Arabic For The World' Educational Channel On YouTube

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2023 | 02:40 PM

KSAA launches 'Arabic for the World' educational channel on YouTube

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The King Salman Global academy for Arabic Language (KSAA) announced the launch of its educational channel on YouTube under the name "Arabic for the World," intended to enable Arabic-speaking learners to acquire the basic skills they need through the provision of effective, enriching, accessible, and modern Arabic educational content.

It will include aspects of daily life, communicative attitudes, learning strategies, and presenting Saudi culture in a clear and understandable language, per the criteria of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

The channel's content was created and collected in collaboration with an elite group of Saudi experts specialized in teaching the Arabic language to other speakersThe materials are presented by professional presenters in an unconventional manner and under the scrutiny of the team of experts. -

