UrduPoint.com

KSreleif Distributes More Than 5 Tons Of Food Baskets In North Macedonia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SKOPJE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed yesterday 5 tons and 400 kilograms of food baskets in the Republic of North Macedonia, benefiting 800 individuals as part of the food basket distribution project for 2023.

This comes as part of the relief and humanitarian projects that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides to needy countries worldwide during the holy month of Ramadan through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

