KSrelief ASG meets office director of IFRC SG

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The Assistant Supervisor General (ASG) of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) for Operations and Programs, Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Bayez, met here on Saturday with the Director of Office of the Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Christopher Rassi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of humanitarian and relief issues of mutual concern, as well as ways to enhance joint cooperation and coordination and expertise exchange between KSrelief and the IFRC.

Rassi commended the Kingdom's achievements in the humanitarian and relief field through KSrelief.