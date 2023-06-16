KSrelief assistant supervisor general meets U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Yemen

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Assistant Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) for Operations and Programs, Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Bayez, met at the center's headquarters here Thursday with the U.N.

Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, William David Gressly.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest related to relief and humanitarian affairs, and ways to support needy and affected groups in Yemen.

Gressly praised the distinguished professional performance of KSrelief and its vital role in serving the needy and affected people around the world.