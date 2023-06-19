UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General Meets With Regional Director For Africa At ICRC

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 12:30 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Assistant General Supervisor of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) for Operations and Programs, Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, met on Friday at KSrelief headquarters in Riyadh with the Regional Director for Africa at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Patrick Youssef.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest related to relief and humanitarian affairs in Sudan and the African continent. They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between KSrelief and ICRC in providing

