KSrelief Assistant Supervisor Meets IAEA Deputy Director

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 02:40 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Beez held meeting with Deputy Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Najat Mokhtar on Wednesday.

During the meeting they discussed issues of common concern related to relief and humanitarian affairs.

They also reviewed the use of nuclear applications in medicine, agriculture, and the environment to support needy groups.

The IAEA Deputy Director appreciated the humanitarian and relief projects offered by the Kingdom through the center to countries in need, praising the essential humanitarian role played by the center to help those affected in various countries of the world.

