KSrelief Assistant Supervisor Meets With USAID Assistant Administrator For Middle East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Assistant General Supervisor of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief ) for Operations and Programs, Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz met on Friday with Andrew Plitt, USAID's Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for the middle East.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several humanitarian and relief issues of mutual concern and ways to enhance cooperation between KSrelief and USAID.

Plitt commended the humanitarian roles of KSrelief in alleviating the suffering of refugees and the needy worldwide.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

