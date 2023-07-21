AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Saudi Community Service Center of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) at Jordan's Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees organized activities in celebration of the World Youth Skills Day 2023.

On the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day, celebrated annually on June 15, the center organized awareness-raising and training activities at the Zaatari Camp for the young people which focused on empowering them and helping them increase their productivity.

The center has also distributed sewing machines for women in the camp who had undergone specialized training on sewing skills at the Saudi Center for Community Service.

The assistance comes within the humanitarian and relief projects the Kingdom implements at the Zaatari Camp through KSrelief.