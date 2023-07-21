Open Menu

KSrelief Celebrates World Youth Skills Day At Jordan's Zaatari Camp

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 01:40 PM

KSrelief celebrates world youth skills day at Jordan's Zaatari camp

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Saudi Community Service Center of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) at Jordan's Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees organized activities in celebration of the World Youth Skills Day 2023.

On the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day, celebrated annually on June 15, the center organized awareness-raising and training activities at the Zaatari Camp for the young people which focused on empowering them and helping them increase their productivity.

The center has also distributed sewing machines for women in the camp who had undergone specialized training on sewing skills at the Saudi Center for Community Service.

The assistance comes within the humanitarian and relief projects the Kingdom implements at the Zaatari Camp through KSrelief.

Related Topics

World Syria Saudi Young June Women Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

1 hour ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

1 hour ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

1 hour ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection fac ..

Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection facility at Karachi Port

2 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecrat ..

Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

3 hours ago
PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

12 hours ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

12 hours ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous