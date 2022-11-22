KSrelief Concludes Voluntary Medical Program for Open-heart Surgery and Catheterization in Mali

(@FahadShabbir)

Mali Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :-- King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) concluded yesterday the voluntary medical program for open-heart surgery and catheterization for children in Bamako, the Republic of Mali, in cooperation with the Muslim World League.

During the campaign, the voluntary medical team performed 92 cardiac catheterizations and 45 open-heart surgeries. The program comes as part of the various voluntary medical programs implemented by the KSrelief in a number of countries to provide treatment to individuals and families with limited income.