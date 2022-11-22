UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Concludes Voluntary Medical Program For Open-heart Surgery And Catheterization In Mali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

KSrelief Concludes Voluntary Medical Program for Open-heart Surgery and Catheterization in Mali

Mali Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :-- King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) concluded yesterday the voluntary medical program for open-heart surgery and catheterization for children in Bamako, the Republic of Mali, in cooperation with the Muslim World League.

During the campaign, the voluntary medical team performed 92 cardiac catheterizations and 45 open-heart surgeries. The program comes as part of the various voluntary medical programs implemented by the KSrelief in a number of countries to provide treatment to individuals and families with limited income.

Related Topics

World Mali Bamako Muslim

