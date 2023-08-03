Open Menu

KSrelief Continues Distributing Food Aid In River Nile State In Sudan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 12:10 PM

KSrelief continues distributing food aid in River Nile state in Sudan

SUDAN, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed nine tons of food baskets in Jabal Um Ali Village in Kabushiya City in River Nile State in Sudan, which benefited 1,535 individuals.

This aid is part of the humanitarian assistance that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides to Sudan, through KSrelief, to help alleviate the suffering of the needy people.

