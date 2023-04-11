KSrelief continues distributing Ramadan food baskets in Bangladesh

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed twelve tons of food baskets in various cities in the People's Republic of Bangladesh, benefiting 3,000 individuals from 500 families, it was reported on Tuesday.

This comes, the day before yesterday, as part of the relief and humanitarian projects the Kingdom provides through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to needy countries worldwide during the holy month of Ramadan.