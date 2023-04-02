KSrelief continues distributing relief materials to earthquake victims in Idlib, Syria

Idlib, Syria, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued distributing various relief materials to help the earthquake victims in Idlib governorate in northern Syria.

About three tons of food baskets and 116 hygiene bags were distributed in the village of El-Bayda in Idlib, benefiting 116 families.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief aid the Kingdom provides through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to countries and peoples in need worldwide.