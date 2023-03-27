KSrelief continues implementing water and environmental sanitation project in Yemen

(@FahadShabbir)

YEMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has continued the implementation of the water supply and environmental sanitation project in Hodeida Governorate, Yemen.

From February 22 to 28, 2023 the project has accomplished the pumping of 395,500 litres of drinking water and 381,500 litres of non-drinking water.

Additionally, 25 shifts were dedicated to removing waste from the displaced people's camps, which benefitted around 9,800 individuals. -