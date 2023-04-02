Hajjah, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued implementing Water Supply and Environmental Sanitation in Yemen's directorates of Midi, Haradh, Hiran, and Abs in Hajjah governorate, as well as the Al-Azhor camp in Razih directorate in Saada governorate.

During March 15-21, 7.542.000 liters of usable water and 686.000 liters of drinking water were pumped to Hajjah Governorate in addition to conducting 50 missions to remove waste from the camps of displaced people in the governorate.

In Saada governorate, 70,000 liters of drinking water and 70,000 liters of non-drinking water were pumped, benefiting 30,100 people.