KSrelief Continues Providing Health Care Services To Syrian Refugees And Host Community In Lebanon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 01:20 PM

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :-- King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has continued implementing the third phase of its project to enhance healthcare services for Syrian refugees and the host community in Baalbek, Lebanon.

During November, Arsal Medical Center provided 6,374 services to 13,475 patients, of which 41% were males and 59% were females, while the percentage of refugees was 61% and residents 39%.

This comes as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief, is keen to provide humanitarian aid to the needy and Syrian refugees to alleviate their suffering as a result of the humanitarian crisis they are undergoing.

