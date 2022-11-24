KSrelief Continues To Distribute Winter Clothes To Needy Families In Jordan
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 12:30 PM
JORDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has continued distributing winter clothes to the Syrian and Palestinian refugees and the needy families in Jordan.
This comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief, for the refugees and the needy groups in Jordan.