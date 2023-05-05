UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Delivers 25 Tons Of Dates As Gift From Saudi Arabia To Bulgaria

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 11:50 AM

KSrelief delivers 25 tons of dates as gift from Saudi Arabia to Bulgaria

Sofia, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) delivered the gift of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's government to the Republic of Bulgaria on Wednesday with 25 tons of dates.

The aid was delivered on behalf of KSrelief by the Saudi Ambassador to Bulgaria Khalid Fakih.

The Grand Mufti of Bulgaria, Dr. Mustafa Hadzhi, and a team from KSrelief attended the delivery in Sofia.

This gift comes within the programs offered by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. They are provided to several brotherly and friendly countries to be distributed to the neediest families in different regions of the world.

Related Topics

World Saudi Sofia Bulgaria Saudi Arabia Saud Mufti From Government

Recent Stories

Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion en ..

Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion entrenched in nation&#039;s hist ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE army a source of pride and unity for the natio ..

UAE army a source of pride and unity for the nation, says Fujairah Ruler

2 minutes ago
 Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding F ..

Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding Fathers’ decision to establis ..

32 minutes ago
 Institutions should perform role within constituti ..

Institutions should perform role within constitutional limits: PM

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.