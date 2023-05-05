KSrelief delivers 25 tons of dates as gift from Saudi Arabia to Bulgaria

Sofia, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) delivered the gift of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's government to the Republic of Bulgaria on Wednesday with 25 tons of dates.

The aid was delivered on behalf of KSrelief by the Saudi Ambassador to Bulgaria Khalid Fakih.

The Grand Mufti of Bulgaria, Dr. Mustafa Hadzhi, and a team from KSrelief attended the delivery in Sofia.

This gift comes within the programs offered by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. They are provided to several brotherly and friendly countries to be distributed to the neediest families in different regions of the world.