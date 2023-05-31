UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Delivers 50 Tons Of Dates As Kingdom's Gift To Niger

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday delivered the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's gift of 50 tons of dates to Niger.

Saudi Ambassador to Niger Dr. Zaid bin Mukhled Al-Harbi delivered the gift in Niamey to Minister of Humanitarian Action and Disaster Management of Niger Laouan Magagi; a team from the center was present at the event.

Al-Harbi, talking about the Saudi government's work in the service of islam and Muslims across the world, said that the donation to Niger is part of relief and humanitarian projects that the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief, implements to help the neediest families across the world, without discrimination.

Magagi praised the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Niger, and expressed appreciation to the Saudi government for all the assistance granted to his country.

The gift of dates is part of the relief and humanitarian programs offered by the Saudi government to several needy brotherly and friendly countries across the world.

