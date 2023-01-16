KSrelief Delivers Hemodialysis Supplies to Fatima Babtain Medical Centers for Renal Failure Patients Care in Wadi Hadramout

HADRAMOUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) delivered hemodialysis supplies to Fatima Babtain Medical Centers for Renal Failure Patients Care in Wadi Hadramout, Yemen.

This comes within the framework of the health projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief, to support the Yemeni health sector.