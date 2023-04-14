UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Delivers Saudi Gift Of 25 Tonnes Of Dates To Iraq's Kurdistan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Erbil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has delivered 25 tonnes of dates to Iraq's Kurdistan as a gift from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Consul General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Erbil Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Shamrani handed over the aid on behalf of the KSrelief.

The aid was delivered in the presence of the Advisor at the Kurdistan Regional Government's Department of Foreign Relations, Saman Sorani, Deputy Head of the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) Karzan Noori, and a team from KSrelief.

The delivered aid is part of the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to support a number of countries worldwide.

