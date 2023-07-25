KSrelief dismantles 856 mines in Yemen in one week

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :During the third week of July 2023, the Masam project, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to clear landmines in Yemen, successfully removed a total of 856 mines from various regions.

The cleared mines include 71 anti-tank mines, one anti-personnel mine, 780 unexploded ordnance pieces, and four explosive devices.

Through the Masam project, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, remains committed to clearing Yemeni lands of dangerous mines.

This effort aims to assist the Yemeni people in living a secure and decent life, free from the threat posed by these explosive devices.