KSrelief Displays Stand At European Humanitarian Forum In Brussels

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) is participating in the Second European Humanitarian Forum in the Belgian capital, Brussels; the center has a stand at the forum, showcasing its humanitarian and relief works from which 90 countries have benefited in the fields of food security, health, protection, nurturing, urgent relief and education, in addition to the centre's programmes that give shelter to the displaced.

The pavilion shows KSrelief's reach to beneficiaries, through air and land relief bridges, in addition to the projects the Kingdom implemented in Yemen through the centre, including Project Masam, to clear Yemeni lands of 400,000 mines.

KSrelief also worked on a project to rehabilitate child soldiers and established a center for prosthetics in Yemen.

The center manufactures and provides prosthetic limbs and organizes diverse rehabilitation programmes for those affected.

The KSrelief stand contains an interactive screen displaying films, and a corner for publications and reports. Many visitors flocked to the KSrelief pavilion, expressing admiration for the center's relief and humanitarian works, and for the prominent Saudi humanitarian efforts around the world.

