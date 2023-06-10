UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Distributes 1000 Bags Of Flour In Afghanistan's Helmand Province

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

KSrelief distributes 1000 bags of flour in Afghanistan's Helmand province

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 1000 bags of flour to flood-affected families and the neediest people in the Grishk district of Helmand province in Afghanistan, benefiting 6000 people.

This comes within the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, to stand with the Afghan people and alleviate the suffering of those affected by the flood disaster that recently hit various cities and provinces in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Flood Saudi Arabia Flour

Recent Stories

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

13 minutes ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

22 minutes ago
 Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

3 hours ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

4 hours ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.