Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 1000 bags of flour to flood-affected families and the neediest people in the Grishk district of Helmand province in Afghanistan, benefiting 6000 people.

This comes within the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, to stand with the Afghan people and alleviate the suffering of those affected by the flood disaster that recently hit various cities and provinces in Afghanistan.