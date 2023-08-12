KSrelief distributes 1,000 school bags in Somalia

SOMALIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Wednesday 1,000 school bags packed with stationery items in Togdheer Region in Somalia.

A total of 1,000 people have benefited from the bags, which were distributed as part of the project to distribute school bags and stationery in Somalia for 2023.

The aid is part of the humanitarian and relief aid provided by the Kingdom through the KSrelief to support education in countries in need, enhance the educational environment and provide basic school requirements for male and female students. --