KSrelief distributes 12 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh

DHAKA,April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 12 tons of food baskets to 500 families in the Republic of Bangladesh on Sunday, benefiting 3,000 people.

This comes within the relief and humanitarian projects being implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief for several countries during the blessed month of Ramadan