UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Distributes 12 Tons Of Food Baskets In Bangladesh

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 12:20 PM

KSrelief distributes 12 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh

DHAKA,April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 12 tons of food baskets to 500 families in the Republic of Bangladesh on Sunday, benefiting 3,000 people.

This comes within the relief and humanitarian projects being implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief for several countries during the blessed month of Ramadan

Related Topics

Bangladesh Saudi Arabia Sunday

Recent Stories

Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: ..

Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: PM

22 minutes ago
 Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s M ..

Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s Mosque since start of Ramadan

40 minutes ago
 Death toll from US storms rises to 29

Death toll from US storms rises to 29

55 minutes ago
 6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd April 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.