KSrelief distributes 12 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Friday 12 tons of food baskets to the neediest families in many regions in the Republic of Bangladesh, benefiting 3000 people from 500 families as part of the Food Basket Distribution Project in Bangladesh for 2023.

The distribution comes as a part of relief and humanitarian projects that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to needy countries worldwide during the blessed month of Ramadan.