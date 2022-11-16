KSrelief Distributes 140 Tons of Food Baskets in Somalia

Saudia Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Monday 140 tons of food baskets in Somalia, benefitting 12,000 individuals.

This is part of KSrelief's project to support food security in Somalia, which targets distributing more than 2,800 tons of food baskets to benefit some 255,000 people of the needy, displaced and afflicted people from drought in Somalia.