UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Distributes 15 Tons Of Food Baskets In Teyarett, Mauritania

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

KSrelief distributes 15 tons of food baskets in Teyarett, Mauritania

Mauritania , Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the humanitarian arm of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, distributed on Thursday 15 tons of food parcels in the Teyarett district of the Republic of Mauritania, benefiting 1,800 people, as part of the Feeding Basket project in Mauritania for 2023.

The aid comes within the relief and humanitarian projects that the Kingdom offers through KSrelief to provide food security for needy people worldwide.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Mauritania Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, ..

RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, Ramadan well-wishers

13 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Ar ..

UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Architecture Working Group meeti ..

13 minutes ago
 UNICEF’s Dubai Supply Hub: at the centre of the ..

UNICEF’s Dubai Supply Hub: at the centre of the earthquake response

43 minutes ago
 UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-J ..

UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-Jundi journal, April Issue

1 hour ago
 PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore me ..

PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore meeting today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.