KSrelief distributes 15 tons of food baskets in Teyarett, Mauritania

(@FahadShabbir)

Mauritania , Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the humanitarian arm of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, distributed on Thursday 15 tons of food parcels in the Teyarett district of the Republic of Mauritania, benefiting 1,800 people, as part of the Feeding Basket project in Mauritania for 2023.

The aid comes within the relief and humanitarian projects that the Kingdom offers through KSrelief to provide food security for needy people worldwide.