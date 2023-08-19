KSrelief distributes 18.8 tons of food aid in Sudan

SUDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 18.7 tons of food baskets in Karary locality in Sudan's Khartoum State.

The aid was delivered Wednesday to 2,153 displaced people as part of the project to support food security in Sudan for 2023.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided humanitarian and relief projects in Sudan through KSrelief with the aim of alleviating the suffering of the most vulnerable groups in Sudan.