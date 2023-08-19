Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 18.8 Tons Of Food Aid In Sudan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 01:20 PM

KSrelief distributes 18.8 tons of food aid in Sudan

SUDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 18.7 tons of food baskets in Karary locality in Sudan's Khartoum State.

The aid was delivered Wednesday to 2,153 displaced people as part of the project to support food security in Sudan for 2023.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided humanitarian and relief projects in Sudan through KSrelief with the aim of alleviating the suffering of the most vulnerable groups in Sudan.

Related Topics

Khartoum Saudi Arabia Sudan

Recent Stories

ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political bac ..

ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political backlash

10 minutes ago
 Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy fol ..

Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy following caretaker cabinet swear ..

53 minutes ago
 Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife ..

Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife, British Columbia

1 hour ago
 Sutlej river faces imminent severe flooding, villa ..

Sutlej river faces imminent severe flooding, villages and crops at risk

1 hour ago
 Mir Ali Mardan Domki sworn in as Balochistan caret ..

Mir Ali Mardan Domki sworn in as Balochistan caretaker CM

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of Eas ..

UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of East Timor

14 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew ..

Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew across emirate beaches

14 hours ago
 UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness ..

UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness signing of bilateral MoUs, agr ..

14 hours ago
 UAE President attends inauguration of Water and En ..

UAE President attends inauguration of Water and Energy Exhibition during Ethiopi ..

14 hours ago
 Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enrich ..

Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enriching bilateral relations: Humai ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous