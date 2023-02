YEMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) yesterday distributed 1,983 cartons of food aid to the people in Marib Governorate, Yemen, benefiting 4,627 people of 661 families.

This comes within the KSrelief's project to distribute food aid to the neediest people in Yemen.