KSrelief distributes 2,007 food baskets to displaced people in Nigeria

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Friday 2,007 food baskets to the displaced people in Nigeria, benefiting 12,042 people.

This comes within the framework of the aid being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief, to support the displaced people in Nigeria in 2022.