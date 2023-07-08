Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 243 Food Baskets In Port Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

KSrelief distributes 243 food baskets in Port Sudan

Port Sudan, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Riyadh-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 243 food baskets in Port Sudan, Red Sea State of the Republic of Sudan, to the benefit of 950 individuals.

This is part of the humanitarian assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's relief arm KSrelief in the Republic of Sudan to help achieve food security and alleviate the suffering of the needy there.

Related Topics

Port Sudan Saudi Arabia Sudan Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

28 minutes ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

1 hour ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

1 hour ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

3 hours ago
UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

3 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

3 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

6 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

6 hours ago
 Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous