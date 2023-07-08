KSrelief distributes 243 food baskets in Port Sudan

(@FahadShabbir)

Port Sudan, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Riyadh-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 243 food baskets in Port Sudan, Red Sea State of the Republic of Sudan, to the benefit of 950 individuals.

This is part of the humanitarian assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's relief arm KSrelief in the Republic of Sudan to help achieve food security and alleviate the suffering of the needy there.